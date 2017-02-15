Indian seniors of Chicago celebrate Maha Shivratri, Valentine’s Day

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 15, 2017 12:13 pm

Members of the Indian Seniors of Chicago celebrated Maha Shivaratri and Valentine’s Day and recognized members with birthdays in February. Around 250 members attended the event held at the Manav Seva Mandir in Bensenville Feb. 11.

The program was conducted by Chitranjan Desai. The program began with a prayer by Bipinchandra Shah, Janakbala Shah, Nalina Shah and Ramilaben, after which Desai presented detailed accounts for the month of January.

This was followed by a talk on Valentine’s Day by Vice President Dr. Rasik Shah. Bipinchandra Shah spoke on Maha Shivratri.

Chief Guest Dt. Narsinh Patel presented cads to seniors whose birthdays fall in the month of February.

On Feb. 9 the group felicitated Dr. Bharat Barai, who received the Pravasi Bharatiya award in Bengaluru last month. Members of the tUnited Senior Parwvar also attended the event.

The program began with a welcome song by Pushpa Parek. C.V. Desai introduced Barai, after which Shah, Ramani Patel, Arvind Kotak, Dr. Dhiren Mistry welcomed Dr. Barai by presenting a bouquet of flowers, while Manu Shah and Kotak presented Barai with a shawl.

President Dr. Narsinh Patel presented a memento to Barai and welcomed him on behalf of Indian Seniors of Chicago. In his speech, Barai said he accepted the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman on behalf of his family, friends and the community.

Kanti Patel, Raman Patel and Arvind Thakkar delivered the vote of thanks.

A lecture on Stem Cell Therapy was delivered by Dr. Jill How and Dr. Debra. Seniors also celebrated the 80th birthday of Manu Shah and the 40th wedding anniversary of Durgesh and Alpaben Shah.