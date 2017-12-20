Indian professor is Scientist of the Year

CHICAGO, IL

The Loyola Stritch School of Medicine has named Mashkoor Choudhry the school’s Senior Scientist of the Year.

Choudhry serves as a professor in the surgery department. Assistant professor Fancis Alonzo was named Junior Scientist of the Year. The awards are based on scholarly productivity, service to the institution and community, professional society activities, research funding, mentoring and peer-review activities for scientific journals and external sponsors of research funding, the university said in a news release.

The Indian American professor is director of the Alcohol Research Program at Loyola, and has studied the role of alcohol in post-burn complications for more than 20 years. Many burns and trauma victims have alcohol in their bloodstream, making this research vital in improving treatment.

In his lab, Choudhry and his team are studying the hypothesis that being exposed to alcohol increases the suppression of the immune system of the intestines and breaks down their natural barriers, resulting in harmful gut bacteria going outside of the intestines and causing sepsis and multi-organ failure.

He received his Ph.D. in India and completed his post-doctoral training at Louisiana State University before coming to Loyola in 1992.

IANS