Indian-origin professor of University of Illinois in highly-cited list

An Indian-origin professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, has been named to the 2018 Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers list.

Chemistry professor Prashant Jain is among the nine faculty members at the University of Illinois on the list which recognizes “leading researchers in the sciences and social sciences from around the world.”

The Clarivate Analytics list is based on an analysis of journal article publication and citation data, an objective measure of a researcher’s influence, from 2005-17, a press release from the University of Illinois, said.

According to Professor Jain’s biography on his university website, Jain’s research focuses on the understanding and control of light-matter interactions on the nanoscale and the use of confined light for artificial photosynthesis and imaging atomistic dynamics of complex solids and catalysts.

Jain received his B.Tech. from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai and his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Georgia Tech. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard and a Miller Fellow at UC Berkeley, following which he joined the University of Illinois faculty. He has affiliations with the Materials Research Lab, the Department of Physics and the Beckman Institute.

Among the numerous awards he has received are Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (2018); National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2015);Campus Distinguished Promotion Award, UIUC (2017); American Chemical Society-Petroleum Research Fund Doctoral New Investigator Award (2014); 3M Non-Tenured Faculty Award (2015); List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students (Fall 12, 15, 16, Spring 14, 15); Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship (2014); Discovery Fund Award, Department of Chemistry (2018); and Dupont Young Professor Award (2013).