Indian-origin doctor held for ‘illegal’ circumcision of baby

LONDON

An Indian-origin doctor has been arrested by the police in East Midlands region of England for the circumcision of a three-month-old baby boy without his mother’s approval.

Dr Balvinder Mehat, 61, is accused of circumcising the tot without his mother’s consent for religious reasons in July 2013, the Mirror reported on Friday.

The operation took place when the baby, whose parents are separated, was taken to visit his paternal grandparents. The doctor is alleged to have carried out the procedure before the tot was returned to his mother later the same day.

The 26-year-old mother complained to Nottinghamshire police but they deemed it not to be a criminal matter and the case was referred to the General Medical Council.

But the case was reopened after the mother got help from an anti-circumcision group and a human rights lawyer.

Dr Mehat, from the Bakersfield Medical Centre in Nottingham, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Apart from him, a 44-year-old man and a woman, 47, were also arrested on “suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm”.

They are believed to be the boy’s paternal grandparents, police said.

All three people, who denied any wrongdoing, were released pending further investigation, the report said.

The boy’s mother said circumcision amounts to male genital mutilation and said her son, now aged four, has suffered recurring physical problems, including inflammation and water infections post the act.