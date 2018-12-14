Indian man to be deported after serving 9-year sentence for sexual assault

An Indian national living in Rochester Hills, Michigan, who is in the United States on a work visa, was sentenced Dec. 13, to nine years in prison after having been convicted of sexual abuse aboard an aircraft.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider announced the stiff 9-year sentence meted out to Prabhu Ramamoorthy, 35, who will be deported “once he has served his sentenced” the press release said.

Ramamoorthy was convicted in August after a five-day trial before United States District Judge Terrence Berg. The jury deliberated approximately 3 1/2 hours before returning the guilty verdict.

According to evidence presented at trial, on January 3, 2018, Ramamoorthy engaged in a sexual act with a female, while she was sleeping. During the trial, the government admitted evidence demonstrating that Ramamoorthy digitally penetrated the woman sleeping next to him during an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit. The sexual assault woke her up, she found her pants unbuttoned and unzipped, and she sought help from the flight attendants.

Everyone has the right to be secure and safe when they travel on airplanes. We will not tolerate the behavior of anyone who takes advantage of victims who are in a vulnerable position. We appreciate the victim in this case for her courage to speak out,” Schneider is quoted saying in the press release.

“The sentence announced today is proof that the safety and security of all aircraft passengers is a priority for the FBI, our local and federal law enforcement partners, and airline personnel,” said Special Agent in Charge, Timothy R. Slater of the Detroit Division of the FBI, “If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a crime during air travel, immediately notify a flight crew member, airport security police, and the FBI,” Slater added.