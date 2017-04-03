Indian man pleads guilty to using false passport to enter U.S.

An Indian citizen has pleaded guilty to using a false passport to enter the United States, a crime that could result in a stiff jail sentence and hefty fine.

Manish Patel 43, pleaded guilty today to using a false passport, and admitted that he presented a forged Indian passport to Border Patrol agents in the early-morning hours of January 20.

Patel used the forged passport –which was in another person’s name, but bore Patel’s photograph – to fly from India to Toronto, by way of London, prior to illegally entering the United States.

Patel faces up to 10 years in prison and up to 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. The announcement about Patel’s guilty plea was made by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian of the Northern District of New York April 3.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 16, before Senior United States District Judge Norman A. Mordue.