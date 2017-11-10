Indian man admits to assaulting girl on plane

Vijaykumar Krishnappa, 29, an Indian national, pleaded guilty Nov. 8, to assaulting a girl on a flight from Seattle, Washington to Newark Liberty International Airport this July.

Documents filed in the case and statements made in court show Krishnappa intentionally assaulted a girl, who he did not know, seated next to him on the flight July 23, according to a press release from New Jersey Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.

Krishnappa admitted to U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark in Newark federal court, that he intentionally touched the victim near her groin over her leggings without her consent, while she was asleep. He will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2018, to anywhere between 30 and 90 days in prison.