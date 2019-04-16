Indian Leader’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated at Columbia University

By
Staff Writer
-
0
(All photos courtesy of the Indian Consulate NY)

Floral tributes were paid to Indian leader, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, at Columbia University on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary April 14.

Members of the Indian Consulate in New York, including Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty, representatives from the organization Ambedkarites USA, as well as the University, attended the event.

Ambedkar, known as the “Father of the Constitution of India” studied at Columbia University starting in 1913, completing his Masters and later his Ph.D. in economics in 1927.

