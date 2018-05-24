Friday Films will be hosting the first ever New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival (NJIIFF), from June 8 to 10 at Regal Hadley Theatre Stadium 16 in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

The objective of the film festival is to reach out to and connect with Indian as well as other filmmakers from around the world.

The festival aims to contribute and further the cause of art and literature by innovative storytelling through selected films, handpicked by an intensive judging panel of veteran filmmakers and media personnel.

“We aspire to bring together many communities and celebrate the element of diversity in filmmaking. The festival aims to connect filmmakers with the distributors and potential investors, and also to create market for Regional Indian Films,” NJIIFF director Hemant Pandya said in a press release.

The festival will feature 6 documentaries, 11 feature films and 25 short films from India, France, Canada, the U.S. and Italy.

NJIIFF will also showcase some of Bollywood’s recent films including: Shubh Mangal Savdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz and Madhuri Dixit’s first Marathi film Bucket List.

For further discussion R.S.Prasanna, the Director of Shubh Mangal Savdhan; Tejas Deoskar, the Director of Bucket List as well as the producer Ashok Subhedar, and Rohit Khaitan, the Producer of the film Prague, will be present at the festival.

Awards will be given out in the following categories:

Best Feature Film (40 min & above)

Best Director Feature Film

Best Male Actor In Feature Film

Best Female Actor In Feature Film

Best Short Film (Between 5 min to 30 min)

Best Director Short Film

Best Male Actor In Short Film

Best Female Actor In Short Film

Best Documentary Film

A Red Carpet will also be held on Friday, June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 9 as well as Sunday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.