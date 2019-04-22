Indian Health Camp of NJ to host medical screening camps

Indian Health Camp of New Jersey will hold their annual Health Fair at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Weehawken, NJ, on Sunday, May 5 and 12, 2019. Comprehensive health screening and cancer screening will be provided to needy people in the community.

The health fair will be divided into two days where May 5th will be for the blood draw from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and May 12th will be to review blood test results, physical, dental, eye screening and other services from 8:30 a.m.to 1 p.m, according to a press release.

The health fair is organized by the Indian Health Camp of New Jersey in collaboration with Weehawken Temple which is one of the oldest Hindu temples in New Jersey. Indian Health Camp of New Jersey, a non-profit organization under tax exempt code 501© (3) will hold this annual fair for the third year at this location to benefit needy people in the South Asian community.

The health fair will be open to all pre-registered participants without any medical insurance or people who are underinsured with high deductible to receive preventive screening, education and counseling on medical, dental and mental health disorders.

The comprehensive health screening includes blood test, EKG, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, physical examination, cardiology and physical therapy and rheumatology counseling, various types of cancer screening to include prostate, cervical, breast to include free on-site mammograms and prevention education, HIV testing and education, chronic diseases screening for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders and mental health disorders.

The physicians, mental health providers and other allied health care professionals from various specialties of internal medicine, cardiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy, phlebotomists, EKG techs, medical assistants, nurses, social workers and medical students will provide their services on this day to screen and educate patients on various chronic diseases to provide screening and education to needy people in the community.

The dedicated team from the State of New Jersey Commission for the Blind will provide thorough eye screening to qualified patients to promote their noble cause of preventing blindness in the community.

The mental health education and counseling will be provided by mental health experts from SAMHIN to recognize and treat depression, stress, anxiety and many other disorders which are common but not discussed in South Asians due to social taboo, misbelief and denial.

Indian Health Camp of NJ and their dedicated committee members and volunteers will provide their self-less and dedicated service to support the health fair activities on this day. Rupen Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs will provide free basic blood test services on this day.

The management of Weehawken Temple once again extended their self-less services by providing the venue and resources to help communities at large. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all participants and volunteers.

International Swaminarayan Satsang Organisation (ISSO) is a national charitable organization that builds, looks after and advances the Nar Narayan Dev satsang outside of India. Its prime objective is “to advance the Sanatan Dharma, in accordance with the principles and teachings of the Swaminarayan Sampraday, founded and ordained by Lord Shree Sahajanand Swami”.

To date, IHCNJ provided screening to more than 10,000 needy people in South Asian communities throughout the New Jersey since its inception in 1998.

Last year, IHCNJ celebrated their 20 years of community volunteer service and organized a fund-raising event to expand their services via musical evening and dinner at Balaji Temple Auditorium on December 1, 2018.

IHCNJ will provide follow-up consultations and additional testing to participants with critical and severely abnormal test during the health screening. The health fairs in 2019 will be held on Sunday, June 16, at Balaji Temple, Sunday, September 15, at Durga Temple and Sunday, November 10, 2018 at Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus.