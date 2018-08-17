Indian film fraternity pays tribute to ‘selfless’, ‘warm’ Vajpayee

MUMBAI – Lata Mangeshkar felt the same pain upon hearing of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise on Thursday, as she did when she lost her father. The legendary singer led the Indian film industry’s tributes to the selfless and beloved titan and statesman.

The 93-year-old leader, who had faded from public life for more than a decade following health complications, died at the capital’s AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past several weeks.

His demise led to an outpouring of tributes from the movie world across India, and celebrities also remembered his much-loved poetic streak. Here’s what they tweeted.

* Lata Mangeshkar: Rishitulya purva pradhan mantri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji ke swargwas ki vaarta sunke mujhe aise laga jaise mere sar par pahaad toota hai, kyunki main unko pita samaan maanti thi aur unhone mujhe apni beti banaaya tha. Mujhe wo itne priya the ki main unko dadda kehke bulaati thi. Aaj mujhe waisa dukh hua hai jaise mere pitaji ke swargwas ke samay hua tha. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.

(The news of respected former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise has been shocking. I used to regard him like my father, and he had made me his daughter. He was so dear to me that I used to call him ‘Dadda’. I feel the same pain I felt when my father had passed away. May his soul rest in peace.)

* Rajinikanth: I’m saddened to hear the demise of a great statesman Shri Vajpayeeji. May his soul rest in peace.

* Sanjay Dutt: Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone.

* S.S. Rajamouli: One of the few statesmen who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji.

* Prosenjit Chatterjee: A gentleman with immense knowledge whom we have lost. India has lost a great person. My deepest condolences for the entire family. Rest in peace sir.

* Resul Pookutty: At this hour of calamity and insecurity sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true statesman. One of the sane voices in the Indian politics. Dear Sir, you will be missed and your tribe, even more in this changing times.

* Vishal Dadlani: A Titan has departed. There was more impact and gravitas in the pauses between his words, than there are in the petty political speeches we hear these days. Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

* Farhan Akhtar: RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. You will be remembered as one of India’s greatest leaders, as an exemplary statesman, as a tour de force for peace and unity and most of all as a genuine, warm, approachable human being.

* Dhanush: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man.

* Ashoke Pandit: Atalji was a man of words but today no word would describe the loss India suffers in his death. He wasn’t a politician… He was a thought, a vision. Mortal humans perish but a thought always remains alive and grows in the minds and hearts of millions.

* Sreenu Vaitla: Saddened by the loss of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, one of my favourite leaders and our former prime minister. Some leaders leave such an immense influence that you just wish that they are never gone. May your soul rest in peace sir.

* Rana Daggubati: Today we lost a great statesman, poet and orator. A man who dreamed of a glorious nation and strived to take us on the path to prosperity. Rest in peace.

* Adnan Sami: Extremely saddened to learn of the passing away of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. Apart from being one of the greatest statesman India has seen, he was a great man of ‘peace’. He spread love everywhere he went… May he rest in peace.

* Dia Mirza: “Let no one challenge India’s secularism.” – Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Growing up in India in the 1980s and 1990s, one can never forget what a deep impact Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji made on us… He was a great statesman and leader.

* Arjun Kapoor: Heartfelt condolences to Vajpayeeji’s family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.

* Huma Qureshi: Respect always sir… RIP.