Indian fast-food chain Curry Up Now to open in New Jersey

Curry Up Now, the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the U.S., will be opening a multi-unit franchise in New Jersey and their first location will be opening in the next six months.

Franchisees Pritesh Benjamin and Tejavsi Patel plan to open Curry Up Now locations in the Central and Northern parts of the state, while they will serve as the first locations in the Northeast region with additional franchised units in development around the country.

Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 by husband and wife, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and it is supported by co-founder and Senior Vice President of Operations Amir Hosseini.

According to RestaurantNews.com, the restaurant is famous for taking traditional Indian flavors and presenting them in a modern way with dishes such as the Tikka Masala Burrito, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan.

Other unique items include:

Kathi Rolls

Biryani

Thali Platters

Pani Puri

Samosas

Bhel Puri

Papdi Chaat

Maggi Instant Ramen Noodles

Tacos

Fried Ravioli

Indian-Chinese Chicken Wings

Curry Up Now offers a wide array of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items on their menu along with fresh, all-natural curries, chutneys, and sauces; local organic produce and dairy products; and protein options that are halal, naturally raised, and free of antibiotics and hormones, according to RestaurantNews.com.