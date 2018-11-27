Indian Embassy hosts event in memory of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks victims

The Embassy of India in Washington D.C. hosted a Solemn event called “in memory of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks,” which was attended by Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counter-terrorism in the U.S. State Department Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, Mr. Basant Sanghera and Ms. Jennifer Whethey, Director in the US National Security Council at the White House, Rabbi Levi Shemstov, Executive Vice President, American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad).

According to a press release, remarks on the occasion were delivered by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Navtej Sarna, Ambassador Nathan Sales and Rabbi Levi Shemstov.

During his remarks, Ambassador Sarna paid tributes to the innocent lives that were lost during these attacks which included Indians and citizens from 14 other countries, including the United States.

He condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged the international community to call on Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of this heinous terrorist attacks to justice.

He also thanked the U.S. State Department for instituting a “Rewards for Justice” program announcing a bounty for any information leading to arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

To honor the memory of the victims, a moment of silence was observed by the attendees followed by the lighting of candles.

Extracts from an article written on this occasion were delivered by Kia Scherr, Co-founder of a charity ‘One Life Alliance’ and a family member of one of the American victims.

The event concluded with the screening of the HBO documentary on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, titled ‘Terror in Mumbai.’