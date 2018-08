India’s 72nd Independence Day was celebrated at the Embassy Residence in Washington D.C. with a flag-hoisting ceremony followed by the singing of the Indian National Anthem.

Thereafter, Ambassador Navtej Sarna read out President Ram Nath Khovind’s address to the nation and handed out prizes to the children who participated in singing of patriotic songs and speech competition on the topic “India of My Dreams.”

The celebration ended with a cultural program.