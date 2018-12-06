Indian educators visit University of Michigan for leadership training

Thirty Indian educators are spending a week at University of Michigan Ross School of Business Dec. 3-9, as part of a new Leadership for Academicians Program.

The LEAP program, launched by Indian Ministry of Human Resource and Development provides three weeks of training to upcoming academic leaders. The collaboration between U-M’s Ross Business School and Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee is the first one in this series.

The Indian educators, who come from 15 states across India, spent the first two weeks in their home country as part of the new executive education program. They are attending the final week at U-M Ann Arbor campus to cover areas critical for the development of academic leadership in India.

“Hearing how an higher education institution works in the US has been eye-opening,” Bhupendra Gandhi, professor at IIT-Roorkee, is quoted saying in a press release from University of Michigan. “We are looking forward to adapting them in the Indian context,” Gandhi added.

In Ann Arbor, the Indian educators participated in several workshops and lectures about best practices in academic governance, technology disruption, student engagement and innovation in teaching techniques.

“We are pleased to be selected as a partner in this important leadership development program in higher education in India,” said M.S. Krishnan, associate dean for Executive Programs at Ross Business School. “We look forward to collaborating and shaping the academic leadership across institutions in India.”

As part of the training, the participants met with several senior U-M leaders that included President Mark Schlissel, Provost Martin Philbert, Dean of Ross School of Business Scott DeRue and Dean of College of Engineering Alec Gallimore.

“I teach C.K Prahlad’s work to my students,” said Lalitha Ramakrishnan, professor at Pondicherry University. “To walk the halls where he once taught is awe inspiring.”