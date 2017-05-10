Indian Council On Cultural Relations launches first chair on Indian studies in the U.S.

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 10, 2017 10:16 pm

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J., became the first institution of higher learning in the U.S. to house an Indian Council on Cultural Relations Chair on Contemporary Indian Studies May 9. The inaugural function was held at Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers.

Created to educate international students about India, its people, history, and culture, the inaugural chair will be held by Professor Binod Khadria, a professor of economics and education at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Khadria delivered a lecture at the event. He will study global worker migration issues during his appointment to the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers.

The function was addressed by the Consul General ?of India in New York Riva Ganguly Das, Richard L. Edwards, chancellor, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, and James C. Hayton, dean, Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.