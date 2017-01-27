Indian Consulate In New York Observes Republic Day With Flag Hoisting, Reception

By a Staff Writer

The Consulate General of India in New York observed India’s 68th Republic Day with a flag hosting ceremony held Jan. 26 morning at the consulate premises. Consul General Riva Ganguly Das unfurled the Indian tricolor and read Indian President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the nation. In the evening, the consulate hosted a reception for members of the community. Ganguly Das highlighted India’s development initiatives and the India-U.S. relationship and their strategic partnership. “No country can come close to the range, quality and intensity of the partnership between India and the U.S.” she said.

In attendance was Shashi Kant Sharma, the comptroller and auditor general of India, took over as the chairman of the United Nations’ Board of Auditors from Jan. 1 for a period of two years.

The world’s biggest stock exchange, NYSE lists more than 2,400 companies with a market capitalization of over $19.3 trillion. Eight Indian companies, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, InfoSys and ICICI, are listed on it. Nine India-oriented exchange traded funds also trade there.