Indian Consulate in New York celebrates Women’s Day

, Posted On : March 10, 2017 5:44 pm

The Consulate General of India in New York hosted an event to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, with a panel discussion on ‘Balancing Act -Women in 21st Century’.

Consul General Riva Ganguly Das, in her opening remarks talked about the challenges women continue to face as they balance their career and family.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Hetal Gor,a physician, entrepreneur, political activist, women’s advocate and philanthropist with panelists comprising of Linda Bowden,Regional president, PNC Bank; Nina Pineda, WAVC-TV reporter; Dr. Nimisha Shukla, physician and entrepreneur and Seema Jagtiani, resident of Amogh Insurance & Wealth Management Agency.

The discussion was followed by Q&A session.