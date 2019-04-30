Indian Consulate In Chicago Holds Event Highlighting Vibrant Goa Global Expo

The Indian Consulate in Chicago jointly with the Vibrant Goa road show hosted a curtain-raiser for the October expo, at the consulate in downtown Chicago April 16, highlighting Goa’s phenomenal success story in areas such as such as innovation, sustainability, industries, technology, youth, skill development and knowledge sharing and networking.

The event was overseen by India’s newly designated Consul General of in Chicago Sudhakar Dalela.

Goa’s success story will be extensively showcased at the Vibrant Goa Global Expo & Summit 2019 to be held in Goa, India on October 17-19, 2019. More than 17 international roadshows across 17 key countries globally and 20 national roadshows across 20 state capitals of India are being conducted to pave the way for the participation of international and national delegations to help strengthen trade relations with India and Goa.

Consul General Dalela in his keynote address said India was growing in economic eminence, noting the trajectory of its high growth rate, a press release from Asian Media USA. He commended the initiatives of the Goa’s leadership and the road show delegation including Jagat Shah, Ph.D., and Raj Kumar Kamat in helping advance the vision of Goa through the Vibrant Goa 2019 Expo. The Expo, Dalela said, would help validate Goa’s fastest growing economy driven by strong performance of industrial, mining, tourism and pharmaceuticals, that was reaffirmed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, who is the founder and managing director of Global Network, and the main mentor of Vibrant Goa 2019, spoke of the goals of the October Expo, with the aid of audiovisuals illustrating the state’s growth. Vibrant Goa Global Expo Summit would be an ideal convergence of Goa’s industries and business community to showcase their strengths, highlight business opportunities and facilitate knowledge dissemination across 19 countries worldwide and 20 states in India, Shah said, according to the press release. It would also provide a practical opportunity to its participants to understand the potential of Goa across various sectors, he added.

Kamat, founder and managing director of the Kamat Group and president of Vibrant Goa Foundation, outlined the goal of the Vibrant Goa expo summit.

Pranav Aggarwal, a basmati rice exporter from Goa was also part of delegation with his Blue Fort brand, and made a presentation on his product.

Anand Chatterjee, general manager of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, spoke of the burgeoning tourism industry of of Goa. Pranav

Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 (VG GES 2019) (www.vibrantgoa.com), is the product of the vision of late Manohar Parrikar the former Chief Minister of Goa. The Vibrant Goa Foundation organizes the event in partnership with Global Network and BNI and in association with Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Goa State Industries Association and Goa Technology Association. Make in India is the manufacturing partner of Vibrant Goa 2019. Government of Goa, India supports the initiative.

Vibrant Goa 2019 is based on the Vibrant Gujarat model which brings together global business leaders, investors, corporations, thought leaders, policy and opinion makers to understand and explore business opportunities, the press release said.

Key Sectors of focus at the Expo will be: Agro and Food Processing, Emerging Technologies, Construction Equipment, IT (Information Technology), Light Engineering, Medical Tourism, Pharma and Biotech, Startups and Start-up Institutions, Ship Building, Education,Building Materials, construction and Real Estate, Film & Entertainment, Tourism and wellness, Services and other sectors. The key highlights of Vibrant Goa 2019 includes: Goa Expo, Business to Business B2B and Business to Government B2G Meeting, Knowledge Sharing Seminars on countries & sectors, Technology Transfer proposals, Opportunities of Investment and Joint Ventures, MoU signing with International Chambers, Company site visits, Goa Shopping Festival, and Guinness Book World Record attempt for largest Feni Drink (Cashew Liquor)