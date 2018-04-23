Indian consulate in Chicago celebrates Ambedkar’s birthday, launches Yoga Day

The Consulate General of India, Chicago, held celebrations April 16, to remember one of India’s leading visionaries and the man most responsible for drafting India’s Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Neeta Bhushan discussed Ambedkar’s life and vision. A photo exhibition depicting different phases of the revered leader’s life was part of the celebration.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (April 14, 1891-Dec. 6, 1956) was a Dalit leader, and law minister of India (1947-1951). He studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science and also at Columbia University, New York. Often referred to as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution,’ Ambedkar overcame issues of caste discrimination, and emphasized equal rights for all citizens under the Constitution, alongside values of dignity, unity and freedom.

During the event, the consulate also kicked off preparations for the fourth international day of yoga and Kala Utsav, which is held in the Consulate premises.

The meeting was attended by representatives from different community organizations, yoga and spiritual centers, and business.

The Consul General also shared information about celebrations planned for the 4th International Day of Yoga, which this year, would be celebrated in collaboration with the City of Chicago and Chicago-Delhi Sister-City Relations Committee on Saturday June 16, at Millennium Park, Chicago.

Dignitaries, government officials, members of the Indian and Indian-American community, and yoga followers, would be present at the inauguration of the event starting at 11:00AM, a press release from the Chicago Indian Consulate said. This would be followed by the practice of common yoga protocols and other yoga activities. The Consulate would also be organizing stand-alone activities for promoting the International Yoga Day events at Sant Nirankari Mission, BAPS Swaminarayan temple and the Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago.