Indian Consulate celebrates 126th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 18, 2017 8:06 pm

The Consulate General of India in Chicago in collaboration with Ambedkar Association of North America celebrated the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 14. The opening remarks were delivered by Consul General Neeta Bhushan, who recalled the mammoth work done by the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly under Ambedkar’s chairmanship in drafting the Constitution of India. She emphasized that the Constitution of India does not discriminate anyone on the basis of religion, creed, sex or any other ground, and it is thus the duty of every citizen of India to uphold the Constitution both in its letter and spirit.

Speakers from the Ambedkar Association of North America talked about Ambedkar’s role in national reconstruction, his agriculture and economic policies and his views on women empowerment.

During cultural program, children sang classical songs and performed Bharata Natyam.

Mahesh Wasnik introduced the AANA and its activities. A book and a photo exhibition on the life and times of Ambedkar was also organized as part of the celebration.

The celebration was attended by a cross-section of prominent Indian-Americans residing in Chicagoland. O.P. Meena, consul, proposed the vote of thanks.