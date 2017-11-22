Indian Consulate and Wisconsin gurdwara celebrate Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

The Consulate General of India, Chicago in partnership with the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin celebrated 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Nov. 19.

The event was attended by about 500 devotees and particularly poignant as it was held at the Oak Creek​ Gurdwara in Wisconsin, the site of the terrible tragedy on Aug. 5, 2012, when a white supremacist massacred several members of the congregation.

At the solemn ceremonies, the Shabad Kirtan by Bhai Gurmail Singh Ji was followed by Katha recitation by Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji, Kirtan by Bhai Surjit Singh Ji and Ardaas Prayers, and langar.

Consul General Neeta Bhushan delivered the keynote address emphasizing the greatness of Guru Gobind Singh ji as a great leader who sacrificed his whole family for the sake of his belief and convictions as well as for his community, a press release from the consulate said.

He was a true nation builder and remains an exemplary example of courage in the face of crisis, Bhushan said. Guru Gobind Singh molded the Sikh religion into its present shape, with the institution of the Khalsa fraternity, and completion of the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, in the final form found today.

The Consul General thanked the Gurdwara management Committee for the cooperation extended to the Consulate for organizing the event.