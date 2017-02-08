Indian comedian Vir Das to headline at Carolines on Broadway

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 8, 2017 6:29 pm

After five sold out shows with his New York City debut in 2015, actor and comedian Vir Das will return at Carolines on Broadway in New York City. Das will perform at the famed comedy venue from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

Das’ U.S. debut show “Unbelivablish” was a success in over 17 cities in India and has toured in Dubai and Singapore. With over 35,000 tickets sold, it was billed as the largest domestic comedy show tour by an Indian comedian, a press release issued by Das said.

As a English speaking comedian in India, Das is taking his point-of-view worldwide and is quickly becoming a global phenomenon with his unique and original perspective. Das has cemented himself as one of India’s top stand-ups, actors, writers, musicians, and festival producers. He has acted in Bollywood films like “BadMaash Company”, “Delhi Belly”, and “Revolver Rani”.

Through his various tours, including The History of India and Battle of Das Sexes, he has sold over half a million tickets as a stand up and is winning over comedy fans around the world. He has made record-setting premiere appearances across the U.S., and he recently concluded a two-week run at London’s .Soho Theatre. Last year, Das was featured at the Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Das’ performance schedule at Carolines on Broadway, located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets:

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM

Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM

Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 PM and 10:00 PM

Tickets are $46.50 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum and can be purchased online at http://www.carolines.com/comedian/vir-das/. Reservations can be made by calling the Carolines Box Office at 212.757.4100.