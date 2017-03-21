Indian citizen in New York Harpushpinder Singh sentenced for alien smuggling

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 21, 2017 3:02 pm

NEW YORK: An Indian citizen from Richmond Hill, New York, Harpushpinder Singh, 46, was sentenced to time served (9 months in jail) as a result of his trial conviction for transporting aliens unlawfully present in the United States.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Richard S. Hartunian and Chief Patrol Agent John C. Pfeifer, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector, on Friday, according to the US Justice Department.

Singh was convicted after trial in October 2016 of transporting two Indian citizens who were in the country illegally, from Champlain, New York, until he encountered the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Interstate 87 in North Hudson, New York.

Singh had been incarcerated since his arrest on June 12, 2016. As part of his sentence issued by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino, Singh will also serve one year of post-imprisonment supervised release.

This case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.