Indian-Americans, South Asians in Queens, N.Y. celebrate “Home” through food, art and social services

Thousands enjoyed the multicultural annual Chatpati Mela in Jackson Heights, Queens July 21, to get a taste of South Asian foods and culture. The theme for the street fair – “Home” — was adopted by Chhaya Community Development Corporation, which organizes the fair. It’s goal was to highlight the ongoing attempts at gentrification and the resultant displacement taking place in the neighborhood, organizers indicated in a press release. The Mela took place virtually on Chhaya CDC’s front door at 77th Street between Roosevelt Avenue and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. A main stage occupied one end of the street, and a workshop space was located on the other. A host of vendors and community-partner booths were situated in between. Main stage performances ranged from classical Bharatanatyam, to Bollywood and Bhangra. Dancer/Choreographer, Parijat Desai and Dance In The Round, performed “A Garba Triptych” along with dancers Trinity Bobo, Sameena Mitta, and Melissa Morrone, after which the performer invited the audience to join in and learn some garba steps. “For 18 years Chhaya has symbolized Home for thousands. We have helped individuals and families save their home, acquire their home, gain the skills & services to make NYC & Queens home through ESL classes, immigration services, financial education, credit building, and more.” Annetta Seecharran, executive director of Chhaya CDC, is quoted saying in a press release, adding, “Today at our Annual Chatpati Mela, we have come together to celebrate and promote South Asian culture, which is so deeply entrenched in the neighborhood of Jackson Heights.” Chhaya CDC, an anti-poverty non-profit founded in 2000, said it has ramped up efforts in housing preservation, and will soon launch a small business initiative to support entrepreneurs who are struggling to stay in the neighborhood. The emcee for the Mela was Queens native, Trisha Sakhuja, co-founder & CEO of Brown Girl Magazine. She recounted the history of the Chatpati Mela, which is in its 9th year. “Brown girl magazine’s motives align very well with Chhaya’s in that we both want to build and foster communities for South Asian Americans, so being here today as the Emcee is a no brainer”, Sakhuja is quoted saying.