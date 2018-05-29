Indian Americans march in IPL 500 Festival Parade in Indiana

Indian Americans carried the Indian flag in the IPL 500 Festival Parade which took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, where more than 30,000 spectators gathered to experience the larger-than-life floats, giant helium balloons, celebrities, award-winning bands and all 33 drivers competing in the 102nd running of the Indy 500.

Among the Indian Americans who marched in the parade were Kanwal Prakash Singh, Gurinder Singh Khalsa, Baljit Oberio, Raju Chinthala, Venkata Nagest Tankikoda, Ravi Sajja and Dolly Trehan, who all live in Indianapolis, according to a press release.

The theme of the Indy Festival Parade this year was “Illuminate. Innovate. Indianapolis.”

Those who were present included Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and his wife Janet, Mayor Joe Hogsett, former Mayor Greg Ballard and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, who all participated in the festival parade.

This year’s IPL 500 Festival Parade also featured new sections along the route to help enhance and enrich the experience for spectators and visitors.

The IPL 500 Festival Parade is one of the nation’s largest, most respected parades. Indianapolis Power and Light Company, American Legion, Anthem Parade, Winners Drink Mill, and Children Museum of Indianapolis, were some of the important floats.

Founded in 1957, The 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization that produces life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 and foster a positive impact on the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana.