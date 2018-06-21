Indian Americans majority in list of players selected by USA Cricket

A group of 39 players, mostly Indian Americans, have been invited by USA Cricket’s Selection Panel to attend the final men’s selection camp in Houston, Texas.

According to USA Cricket’s website, all 39 of the players have demonstrated the requisite skills, work ethic and commitment to the selection process as well as the desired player traits as outlined in the USA Cricket Selection Policy and will help the team win the World Cricket League Championship and the World T20 qualification.

In acknowledgement of the tremendous talent observed at the youth level around the country, six youth have also been invited to attend the camp and they will work with the national coaches alongside the full men’s squad.

“This set of Combines has been hugely rewarding, having uncovered many new faces in each city across the country. The upcoming week in Houston will be vitally important as we work hard to stake our claim on the international stage. It was also exciting to see how well the U.S. cricket community embraced these USA Cricket Combines,” said Ricardo Powell, the Chairman of Selectors.

Players will arrive in Houston for a series of T20 and 50-over matches, which are to be hosted at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland, Texas.

Here is a list of selected players who have a potential to be on the U.S. National Team:

Ibrahim Khaleel (Bolingbrook Super Kings, Bolingbrook Premier League)

Jaskaran Malhotra (Triggers Cricket Club, Houston Cricket League)

Steven Taylor (Sheffield Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Sunny Sohal (Potomac Cricket Club, Washington Cricket League)

Akshay Homraj (Galaxy Cricket Club, Eastern American Cricket Association)

Shaheer Hassan (Rogers Park Cricket Club, Midwest Cricket Conference)

Mrunal Patel (Vijayta CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Sagar Patel (Indian Lions, ArkTenn Cricket League)

Alex Amsterdam (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Srinivas Salver (Vijayta CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Monank Patel (Freedom Cricket Club, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Nisarg Patel (Vijayta CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Arjun Thyagarajan (Sunnyvale Cardinals, Northern California Cricket Association)

Sachin Asokan (Frisco Cricket Club, North Texas Cricket Association)

Fahad Babar (Incredibles Cricket Club, Bolingbrook Premier League)

Camilus Alexander (Kings X1, Atlanta GA Cricket Conference)

Saurabh Netravalkar (Marin 1, Northern California Cricket Association)

Muhammad Ali Khan (Ohio All Stars, Unity Cup)

Jasdeep Singh (Smashers Cricket Club, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Kyle Phillip (Florida Cricket Academy, South Florida Premier Cricket League Inc)

Adil Bhatti (Renegades Cricket Club, Washington Cricket League)

Timil Patel (Vijayta CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Nosthush Kenjige (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Usman Ashraf (Cavaliers, Millennium CL)

Prashanth Nair (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Tirth Patel (Somerset Cavaliers, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Usman Rafiq (Smartchoice Sports Club, Houston Cricket League)

Elmore Hutchinson (Caribbean CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Roy Silva (Covington Conyers, Atlanta GA Cricket Conference)

Jan Nisar Khan (Smartchoice Sports Club, Houston Cricket League)

David Wakefield (Atlantic Cricket Club Inc, South Florida Premier Cricket League)

Srinivas Raghavan (San Diego2 CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Keshav Pabbisetty (Frisco Cricket Club, North Texas Cricket Association)

Youth: