Indian Americans charged for selling untaxed tobacco products, vaping devices

Vipul Patel, 43, and Jayaben Patel, 20, operators of the Lucky 7 deli in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are facing multiple charges after about 8,000 untaxed tobacco products were found in their store.

According to the Courier Post, both of them are charged with disorderly persons offenses that include possession of untaxed goods and failure to file tobacco tax returns.

The inspection took place after police were notified that tip that the store was selling tobacco products and vaping devices to minors.

Police seized the seizure of 3,000 vape cartridges laced with marijuana from the inspection.