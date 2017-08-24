Indian American woman pushed onto subway tracks in New York

NEW YORK – Indian American Kamala Shrestha, 49, was saved by a group of good Samaritans on Tuesday night when she was pushed onto the subway tracks while on her way home.

According to a CBS New York report, Shrestha was standing on the northbound F Train platform at Second Avenue and Houston Street, headed home after work at the nearby Think Pink Nails salon, when police said a man came up from behind and pushed her onto the tracks for no apparent reason.

Though there was no oncoming train at the time, Shrestha was severely injured and was taken to the hospital with lacerations to her head.

“She had a deep cut on her head and she was bleeding,” her husband, Nam Lal Shrestha, said.

The day after, it was difficult for Shrestha to open her eyes and get out of bed as she was feeling dizzy and was in pain with her head stitched up and bandaged.

“‘I’m pushing you.’ He said something, ‘I’m killing you,’” Shrestha told CBS New York as she recalled the terrible moments before the incident.

She said she is grateful for the men who helped pull her to safety and wants to find and thank them.

“I want to say to them thank you. They gave me life, new life. If they didn’t help me, maybe I would have died,” she said.

“I wish they’d find the guy. How many is he going to kill? I’m so scared,” Shrestha added hoping that police do find the unknown man.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man with a slim build who was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy, dark pants.

Police sources told CBS New York that he ran into the crowd, but it’s not clear if he got on a southbound train or went up to the street level.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.