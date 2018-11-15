Indian American woman killed in attempted carjacking in Georgia

An Indian American woman was killed in an attempted carjacking at a hospital in Albany, Georgia, according to a WTXL report.

Dharmisthaben Patel, 33, was shot on Saturday night and died soon after she arrived at the hospital, the Albany Police Department said in a press release.

Surveillance video shows a black male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hoodie, a mask and blue gloves, walking in the 1400 block of North Madison Street and at some point, continues to travel on 7th Avenue, police said.

The suspect then turns around and walks through the parking lot of 1400 Palmyra Road (Devi’s Convenience Store) and approaches the victim’s vehicle, attempting to open the driver side door, police added.

As the victim’s husband Bharat Ishvar Patel, tries to drive away, the suspect fires a shot into the vehicle striking the victim in the back of her left shoulder, after which Patel drives her to the emergency room where she dies from the gunshot wound, WTXL reports.

The suspect has not been found yet.

Anyone with information is to call Crime Stoppers or the Albany Police Department to talk with an investigator.