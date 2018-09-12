Indian American woman dies tragically in Massachusetts

Indian American Sachi Gaurang Thanawala was struck and killed by a vehicle at a crosswalk in Belmont, Massachusetts on August 30, she was 39-years-old.

According to multiple news reports, the mother of two was heading to work at Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, when she was hit by a commercial van as she was crossing the street on a raised crosswalk the day before.

Thanawala was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She came to the U.S. in 2002.

The occupational therapist was always helping others.

Thanawala is survived by her husband Aakash Patel, two sons Arnav, 8, and Veer, 4, along with her parents Gaurang and Daksha Thanawala, siblings Dwiti and Varun and others.