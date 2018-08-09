Indian American wins International Geography Bee World Championship

Avi Goel, an Indian American high school student, has won the world championship at the International Geography Bee’s junior varsity division which was held in Berlin, Germany, from July 11 to 18.

Goel, 14, of San Jose, California, won a gold medal in seven out of the 10 medal events and a silver medal in two of the events, topping the overall medals table, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

He has now won the International Geography Exam, the International Geography Showdown and the International Geography Bee.

“After these awards, I want to move on to progress in other subject areas such as math and computer science as these are my desired areas to study in college. The lion’s share of my rationale for winning such things stems back to personal pride and desire although I hope to use them, to some extent, to hopefully embellish my college applications if possible,” Avi told PTI.

The International Geography Bee featured exams, quiz rounds, and other competitions formats testing all aspects of geographic knowledge from historical geography, to physical geography and climatology amongst others.

Goel won the national championships of the United States Geography Olympiad junior varsity division in Arlington, Virginia, last year.