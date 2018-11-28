Indian American wins gold medal at 2018 World Cadet Chess Championship

Four American scholastic players, including one Indian American, have brought home medals from the World Cadet Chess Championship which took place in Spain.

Yuvraj Chennareddy, 8, of Chicago, Illinois, won a gold medal in the Under 8, Open section, while Erick Zhao, 10, of Gainesville, Florida, won a silver medal in the Under 10, Open section; Nico Werner Chasin, 12, of New York, won a bronze medal in the Under 12, Open section and Evelyn Qiao, 8, of Cumming, Georgia, won a bronze medal in the Under 8, Girls section.

The Championship, for ages 12 and under, took place at the Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain from November 4 to 15, and featured 851 competitors from 86 federations around the world.

“We are proud of our top scholastic players and the many staff, coaches, parents, and volunteers that must come together to successfully send a team overseas. Having four players step up to the medal stand after such intense competition is a testament to everyone’s efforts,” US Chess Executive Director Carol Meyer, is quoted saying in a press release.

The 501(c)3 US Chess Federation sent the team to this event with sponsorship help from the investment company Two Sigma.