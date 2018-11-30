Indian American wins $5M from lottery scratch-off game

Satishkumar Patel, 37, an Indian American from Manhasset Hills, New York has won $5 million in the Bankroll scratch-off game, the New York Lottery said in a press release.

Patel told Newsday that he plays the lottery only “two or three times a month,” and when he randomly bought his winning ticket, he thought he had won only $500,000.

“The next day I realized it was actually $5 million,” he told lottery officials.

Patel will now receive a net check of $3,359,000 after the required withholdings.

Patel plans to pay for his kids’ college education and a new car for his father, with the winning money.