Indian American wins $1 million lottery

Indian American Pardeep Kumar of Astoria, New York, became a millionaire after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.

According to an NJ.com report, Kumar bought the ticket last week from a 7-Eleven on Washington Avenue in Bergenfield, New Jersey, where he was visiting his family and ended up scratching off the ticket in the store.

When he found out that he had won $1 million, Kumar initially hid his excitement as “he wasn’t ready for everyone around him to know he had just won $1 million and needed time to process the fortune that this ticket would bring him and his family,” a lottery official said in a statement.

He later went to the lottery headquarters in Trenton to claim his prize and told officials that he plans to buy a new home with the money.