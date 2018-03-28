Indian American wins $1 million in Florida lottery

Jasmine Patel, a 35-year-old Indian American from Jacksonville, Florida has claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 Monopoly Florida Edition scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to a News4JAX report, Patel chose to receive his winnings in a lump sum payment of $770,000, he purchased the ticket from Dunn Food Store in Jacksonville and the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for it.

The $20 scratch-off game was launched in July 2016 and features six top prizes of $5 million and 20 prizes of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery told News4JAX that the scratch-off games generated more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund during the last fiscal year.