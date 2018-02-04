Indian-American who built U.S. soccer will be replaced in Feb. 10 presidential election

Sunil Gulati, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation for the last 12 years, and credited with being the single most important man for building the sport in the United States, will give up his leadership role Feb. 10, when the election is held to find his successor.

Gulati, the first Indian-American to lead USSF, is a senior lecturer in economics at Columbia University. He announced he would not be in the running in early December. Sports commentators and experts had said earlier that if he was in the ring, he would win hands down.

“Let’s be honest. Sunil Gulati is the most powerful man” in American soccer, “I don’t see Sunil going anywhere,” and “If Sunil runs … it’s game over,” one commentator said on ESPN, the premier sports channel, when Gulati was yet to declare his intentions.

“He has been instrumental in developing the world’s biggest game in the United States,” Columbia University says about the Allahabad-born Gulati, who is described also as a “popular lecturer” in the field of international economics. Gulati is the Michael K. Dlolias Senior Lecturer in Economics at Columbia.

Since 1998, there has been no contested presidential election for the U.S. Soccer Federation, but now on Feb. 10, at least 8 candidates are in the running, half of them former professional players and others from the business sector, and two of them women, ESPN reported. “There are establishment candidate and rank outsiders, which makes for a fragmented and fluid vote that seems destined to go to multiple ballots,” said one ESPN report.

Gulati has led USSF since 2006, and taught at Columbia since 2002. He did his masters in economics from Columbia University, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University, Pennsylvania.

According to his bio on the USSF website, Gulati has more than 30 years of experience at all levels of soccer in the United States and has helped the sport rise to new heights.

Re-elected in 2010 and 2014, Gulati was also elected to the FIFA Executive Committee at the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Congress on April 19, 2013, in Panama City, Panama, for a four-year term. The CONCACAF is the continental governing body for association football in North America.

One of the major defeats during Gulati’s leadership was the U.S. upset in the qualifying cycle at the World Cup in October 2017, something that had not happened in 30 years. The U.S. team suffered an ignominious defeat 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, a team that had already been defeated. As a result, it ranked 5th out of six teams at the CONCACAF group. It began a rethink on the progress of the sport in the country, and may have had an impact on Gulati’s decision not to run for re-election.

In December, Gulati announced he would not be seeking re-election. “I spent a lot of time thinking about it and talking about it with people in many different positions — many of whom told me I should run,” Gulati is quoted saying in a statement reported on ESPN, “But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job,” Gulati added.

Since the early 1980’s, Gulati and has been “intimately involved” in the rise of the U.S. National Teams to prominence. and apart from improving soccer in the country, has also reached out to “broaden” the organization’s relationships within the international community, the USSF says.

Before taking over as head of USSF IN 2006, Gulati held the position of Major League Soccer’s Deputy Commissioner from its launch until 1999 before becoming the President of Kraft Soccer Properties, a position he served in until 2011. He was U.S. Soccer’s executive vice president from 2000 to 2006. In the last year of that role, he led an overhaul of U.S. Soccer’s governance institutions and policies. He has held numerous other positions in U.S. Soccer, including Interim General Secretary, Managing Director of National Teams, Chairman of the International Games Committee, Chairman of the National Teams Committee, and Chairman of the Technical Committee.

On the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors since 1995, Gulati served on the bid committee for the 1994 FIFA World Cup and chaired the U.S. bidding for the 2022 World Cup.

He was also the original Managing Director of U.S. Soccer’s Project 2010 and served as Chairman of U.S. Cup ’92 and U.S. Cup ’93, two events that helped showcase U.S. Soccer’s rise and prepare the Federation for the upcoming 1994 FIFA World Cup, his bio says. Gulati also served on the Board of Directors of FIFA Women’s World Cup USA 1999 and 2003. He has served on several committees at FIFA.

Gulati lives with his wife Marcella, in New York City. The couple has a son and a daughter.