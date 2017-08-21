Indian American to run for Congress

Indian-American Hiral Tipirneni, an emergency room physician and cancer research advocate, has announced that she will be running for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 8th District of Arizona, in the 2018 general elections.

The position she is running for is currently occupied by Republican Congressman Trent Franks, Another Democrat, Brianna Westbrook has also declared her run for the same seat, according to crowdpac.com.

“I’m not a career politician…But I’ve successfully worked with people from all walks of life, and I promise to bring that team-oriented approach to working with Republicans and Democrats alike to get the results we need,” said Tipirneni, who will be running on the Democratic side from the state of Arizona.

Tipirneni came to the U.S. with her family at the age of three and though they initially strugcgled, her father was able to get a job as a structural engineer in Ohio, according to Tipirneni’s website. Her mother was the director of a downtown Cleveland senior center where she initiated its Meals on Wheels program, for which Tipirneni occasionally tagged along.

A childhood illness, provoked Tipirneni to become a doctor and she earned her medical degree at Northeast Ohio Medical University where she met her husband Kishore Tipirneni. After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, she directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluate and direct funding for cutting-edge cancer research.

She now leads teams of researchers, clinicians and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer and childhood leukemia.

Tipirneni was also the lead organizer for a TEDx event about effecting positive change in the Northwest Valley and serves on a number of nonprofit boards.