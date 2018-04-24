Indian American to receive Business Leader of the Year award

NEW YORK – Indian American Ryan Patel will be awarded the NAAAP SoCal Business Leader of the Year “Connect” Award by the National Association of Asian American Professionals of Southern California (NAAAP-SoCal), for his accomplishments at their 10th-year-anniversary gala held on May 12 at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

“Many business leaders are celebrated for having great ideas on scaling brands to the global stage, those ideas are inspired by Ryan Patel,” Lance Hong, Vice President, NAAAP SoCal Los Angeles Chapter said in a press release.

Patel has previously worked for Wet Seal Retail (Arden B, WS), Jamba Juice, BJ’s Restaurants and Panda Express.

During his tenure as VP of Global Development, Patel expanded the frozen-yogurt brand, Pinkberry from 95 locations to 270 locations across 23 countries while he serves on the advisory boards for Communities for Cause, Inc., GIVN Goods Inc. and American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

Last year, Inc. Magazine listed him as one of nine executives and innovators who serve as an inspiration for how all businesses can make a difference and was awarded the 2015 Executive of the Year by the LA Business Journal and Special US Congressional Recognition for outstanding services to the community.

“I am humbled to receive this award and to celebrate with such a supportive community that fosters the making of our generation’s next great leaders. We truly are stronger together and this award represents how far we’ve come and the boundaries we’ve been able to cross,” Patel said, in a statement.