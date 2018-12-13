Nikhar Tandon to make debut at 64th International Debutante Ball

Nikhar Tandon from India will make her debut representing India at the 64th anniversary of the International Debutante Ball on Saturday, December 29, in the Grand Ballroom of The Pierre in New York City.

Tandon is the daughter of Satyan Tandon, the Chairman and CEO of Wizard Constructions.

According to a press release, Tandon attends Parsons School of Design where she is pursuing a major in Strategic Design and Management with a minor in Architecture.

In 2012, Tandon founded “Samvedna,” a trust that organized service projects across various slums in Mumbai, through which the underprivileged receive art-training classes, as well as other educational and medical services.

In 2015, Tandon was awarded the International Student of the Year title for exemplary work by the Council of International Schools.

For her debut, Tandon has chosen to wear a Vera Wang custom soft white crepe mermaid gown with a pearl passementière bodice detail and an embroidered passementière cathedral length train.

The International Debutante Ball is considered to be one of the most prestigious debutante presentations where young women come from all over the country and around the world, bringing together daughters of diplomats, titled Europeans, ambassadors, governors and presidents of the United States.