Indian American teenager Reena Patel missing in New Jersey

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 27, 2017 2:51 pm

NEW YORK: A 16-year-old Indian American teenager, Reena Patel, is missing in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to the South Brunswick Township Police Department, Patel was last seen on Cambridge Road at around 7 a.m. today, April 27.

Patel is 5’4” in height, approximately 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Hoodie with “Patel” written on it, blue jeans, and brown UGG boots, according to a police communiqué sent to News India Times.

The South Brunswick Township Police said in its communiqué said it believes “Patel purposely did not go to school today, but it is unclear of her whereabouts and officials are worried about her welfare.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), roughly 800,000 children are reported missing each year in the United States – that’s roughly 2,000 per day.

The NCMEC and EMCOR Group, last year in October announced the launch of Safety Central, a free child safety app available for Apple and Android devices. The app is designed to help parents and guardians protect their families and act quickly should their child go missing.

Safety Central’s key features include: Digital Child ID Kit, to help users save information about their children, including photos and digital fingerprint images; Missing Children Search, which allows users to view posters of children missing in their area and make a report to NCMEC if they have any information; and NCMEC Updates, which allow updates to allow users to stay connected with news, trends and safety tips.

Anyone with information about Reena Patel is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.

Updated story: http://www.newsindiatimes.com/missing-16-year-old-indian-american-teenager-reena-patel-found-by-south-brunswick-township-police/26544

(This post was updated on April 27, 2017)