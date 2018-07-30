Indian American teen graduates with college degree at 15

Tanishq Abraham, an Indian American who has already graduated with three college degrees, has now graduated with a biomedical engineering degree from the University of California, Davis.

The 15-years-old received his degree on Father’s Day, making it “the best Father’s Day gift for my husband and also my dad,” his mom, Taji, told India.com.

Abraham’s mom is a doctor of veterinary sciences while his dad is a software engineer and his maternal grandparents are both retired veterinary medical PhD doctors.

They are all proud of Abraham.

According to India.com, Abraham and his team presented their senior design project at the grand rounds at the UC Davis Medical Center as well as at a biomedical engineering conference in Southern California.

He even attended a three-day crash course at UCD Entrepreneurship Academy with 45 other participants.

When his parents discovered Abraham’s uniqueness by realizing that he was “a few years ahead when he was in kindergarten and it just went from there.”

He was later enrolled in the American River Community College after he had passed the math courses which were offered by Stanford University’s Education Program for Gifted Youth (EPGY) in less than six months, when he was only 5-years-old.

The next year, he ended up taking online high school and college level classes in chemistry, paleontology, biology and geology.

The year after, he enrolled at American River Community College and completed courses in Geology and Astronomy, ranking number one in his class.

Abraham is all set to start his doctorate now.