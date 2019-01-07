Indian-American swears oath of office on Gita in Illinois legislature

Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam, the first Indian-American elected official in the state legislature, was had his official swearing in Jan. 5, and chose to do so on the Bhagavad Gita.

“It’s official!” declared Villivalam in a email blast Jan. 7, as he invited everyone to watch his inauguration Jan. 9 in the state legislature in the capital, Springfield, Illinois.

“I would not have made it this far without all of you and I cannot say .it enough–thank you! This is an incredible honor and one that I will never take lightly,” Villivalam said. “I ran for this office to be an effective, progressive, and proactive representative and I am grateful to have the opportunity to follow through on that vision.”

As the first elected Indian-American member of the Illinois General Assembly, “it was especially meaningful to recite the oath office (sic) over the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu holy book, held by my mom and with Elizabeth, Rohan, and other family members by my side,” Villivalam recounted.

He represents District 8, one of the most diverse State Senate districts in Illinois, and has a significant number of Indian-Americans in his constituency. The 8th Senate District includes Forest Glen, North Park, West Ridge, and the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs.

The Indo American Democratic Organization, IADO, which played an important role in his campaign, is hosting a reception for Villivalam Jan. 12. Villivalam is the president and member of the board of directors of IADO.

Villivalam is among several Indian-Americans elected to office in the Midwest, considered a dramatic achievement by this community this past November. One of the first state-level elected officials of Indian-American descent was Sam Singh, in 1995, in Michigan, and at that time, Singh told News India Times, there were barely any Indians in office, other than on a school board or two. At state level, there were at least two Indian-Americans, State Senators Satveer Chaudhary in Minnesota (1996-2010); and Swati Dandekar in Iowa, (2002-2011) both of whom were first elected as State Representatives before going on to the Senate.

“Over the years, there’s been more ‘intentional recruitment’ of Indian Americans,” Singh, a term-limited state representative in Michigan, noted in an earlier interview with this correspondent.

Illinois also re-elected U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from the 8th Congressional District, for a second term.

Other notable wins included Democrat Josh Kaul as the Attorney General of Wisconsin; Ohio State Rep. Niraj Antani, a Republican re-elected for a third term; Padma Kuppa, elected to the Michigan State Assembly.

Pakistani-American Amir Malik lost his election to the Minnesota State House by a hair’s breath in District 37B; Jitendra Diganvker, a Republican ran and lost to Krishnamoorthi in Illinois. Illinois is also fielding Alderman Ameya Pawar in the race for Chicago City Treasurer.

“This coming together of Raja, Ram, and Ameya — we are seeing a critical mass, The Midwest is where you are going to see some real advancing of the community,” Ann Kalayil chair and president of the South Asian American Policy & Research Institute based in Chicago, said.

“The next election will see more frequent tries,” for public office, Singh predicts,” It takes time and intentional recruitment.” He is hoping to run for state office in four years when an opening on the Senate is expected, he said.