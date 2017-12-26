Indian American surgeon to provide 600 free surgeries in Gujarat

NEW YORK – Indian American general surgeon Paresh Patel and his wife Chandralekha Patel, an oncologist, will be setting up a camp called Aloha Medical Mission starting Jan. 6, to perform surgeries on 600 patients in the Charotar region of central Gujarat.

“The Aloha Medical Mission wanted to conduct a camp in India. Although they were keen on organizing the camp in South India, I insisted that their services are also needed in this rural belt of Gujarat,” said Patel, 75, told The Times of India.

“In all a team of seven surgeons, three dentists, five anesthesiologists, one plastic surgeon and one ENT surgeon will be camping at Borsad from January 6 to January 19 to operate the patients,” he added.

According to the Times of India, Patel completed his MBBS and earned his MS from Baroda Medical College in 1966, he then moved to East Africa for two years and later the U.S.

The team from US will perform gastro intestinal surgery, treat congenital deformities and also provide free mechanical prosthesis to patients who have amputation of hands.

According to the Times of India, Patel is also the president of the Chovis Gam Sacchidanand Medical and Research Center which runs Shraddha Hospital and after leaving Cleveland, Ohio, he started the hospital in Borsad in 2006, turning it into a 100-bed state-of-the-art hospital equipped with four modular operating rooms and ICU.