Indian-American students win first and third place at prestigious National Geographic Bee

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 18, 2017 6:53 am

It was touch and go till the very end until Pranay Varada of Irving, Texas, a 14-year-old at DeWitt Perry Middle School, clinched the answer to become the 2017 champion at the 29th annual National Geographic Bee held May 17, at National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

During an intense six-question tiebreaker round to determine the champion, 14-year-old Thomas Wright of Mequon, Wisconsin, an eighth-grader at University School of Milwaukee, took the lead, only to be challenged by Varada. Each Bee contestant is given one opportunity to challenge the answer to be determined by the judges. The question was “Mu Gia Pass, a strategic pass and a key point of entry to the Ho Chi Minh Trail, lies in what mountain range?” The judges decided to accept both answers: Annam and Annamite.

The sixth and final question, which clinched the win for Varada was: “What large mountain system that stretches more than 1,200 miles separates the Taklimakan Desert from the Tibetan Plateau?” Answer: “Kunlun Mountains”

Varada feat carries even more weight knowing that almost 3 million students in 10,000 schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Atlantic and Pacific territories and Department of Defense Dependents Schools took part in the 2017 National Geographic Bee.

In addition to earning the title, Varada received a $50,000 college scholarship and a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society. Varada will also travel (along with one parent or guardian), all expenses paid, on a Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the new National Geographic Endeavour ll. Travel for the trip is provided by Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic.

The third place was also won by an Indian-American – Veda Bhattaram of Pine Brook, New Jersey, a 13-year-old seventh-grader at Robert R. Lazar Middle School.

Second- and third-place finishers receive $25,000 and $10,000 college scholarships, respectively.Indian-Americans have dominated the National Geographic Bee just as they have the National Spelling Bee. Last year Rishi Nair of Seffner, Florida, a 12-year-old sixth-grader at Williams Magnet Middle School, took top honors.

Fifty-four state and territory winners took part in the preliminary rounds of the 2017 National Geographic Bee on Monday, May 15. The top 10 finishers in the preliminary rounds met for the final round, which was moderated by humorist, journalist and actor Mo Rocca.

Several South Asian Americans were among the seven other finalists, who each won $500. They included , were Nicholas Monahan of McCall, Idaho; Anish Susarla of Leesburg, Virginia; Lucas Eggers of Rochester, Minnesota; Rohan Kanchana of Hockessin, Delaware; Max Garon of the District of Columbia; Ahilan Eraniyan of San Ramon, California; and Abhinav Govindaraju of Bedford, New Hampshire.

“The National Geographic Bee shines a unique and fun light on geography and its importance to every one of us,” Gary E. Knell, president and CEO, National Geographic Society is quoted saying in the press release. “I congratulate all of the 2017 National Geographic Bee participants and thank their parents and teachers for the encouragement they provided along the way.”

The National Geographic Society developed the National Geographic Bee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States.