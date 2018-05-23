Indian American student speaks at the Stony Brook University graduation

Indian American Eshani Goradia was selected to speak at the Stony Brook University graduating 2018 class which was comprised of over 7,400 students.

Goradia is a Stony Brook University multidisciplinary major who has just completed her undergraduate degree with concentrations in Biology, Chemistry and Asian American Studies as well as a minor in South Asian Studies.

Three years ago, Goradia was admitted to the Scholars for Medicine and Women in Science and Engineering Programs and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Phi Beta Kappa National Honors Society.

In addition, Goradia has dedicated much of her time serving as a student leader and mentor.

She is a teaching assistant as well as a tutor for both the Academic Success & Tutoring Center and the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Besides this, Goradia is a student researcher with the Department of Dermatology since her freshman year and wishes to continue researching with the department as she matriculates to Stony Brook University’s School of Medicine.

Goradia also has a passion for music and she has been a member of YUVA (Stony Brook’s South Asian Fusion Acapella Group) and the Stony Brook Opera Chorus.

In her free time, Goradia enjoys singing, dancing, and playing the flute and piano.

She won second place at Stony Brook Idol 2017 and is grateful to Stony Brook for presenting her with a stage for both the arts and sciences.

Following her graduation, Goradia wishes to begin conducting music lessons and implement music as a method of medical therapy.

Goradia will be continuing her education at Stony Brook University School of Medicine in pursuit of her career as a physician.