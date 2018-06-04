Indian American student becomes regional governor of Junior State of America

Indian American Dev Patel from Monroe Township, New Jersey has been elected as the Mid-Atlantic regional governor of Junior State of America.

According to My Central Jersey, the Junior State of America is a “nonpartisan club in which students learn public speaking through debate and participate in simulated legislative hearings, mock Supreme Court cases and civil dialogue on issues in the news” and consists of more than 10,000 members.

Patel was elected at the group’s regional convention, held in April when about more than 1,000 delegates elected Patel unanimously.

He is now responsible for planning JSA’s three major conventions of the 2018-2019 school year, as well as establishing a budget, supporting the existing 30 chapters and creating new chapters in the region, according to My Central Jersey.

Patel is a student at the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison and he joined Edison Academy’s JSA chapter as a freshman.

“I wanted to develop myself as a speaker and a future leader. We don’t take that initiative to go out and develop ourselves,” he told My Central Jersey.

Patel will choose his cabinet members soon.