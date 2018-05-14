Indian American still recovering from freak accident in Colorado

NEW YORK – Indian American Prudhvi Kanneganti, 25, was struck by a car onto a pole on his way home from work in Lone Tree, Colorado, on April 24 and is still recovering, according to a FOX31 report.

Kanneganti had just gotten off a bus after a long day on the job at Charter Communications, when he was crushed between a pole and a pickup truck, by a reckless driver as he was walking on the sidewalk, heading home.

Kanneganti was just a few months into his new job after he moved from Dallas where he graduated with a master’s degree.

His parents, who live in India, are currently in Colorado and haven’t seen their son since he moved to the U.S. four years ago, according to FOX31.

According to his GoFundMe page, Kanneganti lost a lot of blood and was taken to the ER where doctors were operating on him for six hours, transfusing around 40 units of blood to stop his bleeding.

Doctors also had to amputate his left leg below the thigh; he still suffers from severe pelvic and rib fractures, his kidneys are damaged as he is on dialysis daily and his pancreas is also not functioning properly, according to his GoFundMe page.

He has been through six surgeries while more are to come.

An update posted on his GoFundMe page on May 3 read: “Yesterday he was conscious for the first time after the accident. Today morning doctors did surgery for the front pelvic part and it was a success. He was in OT for 5 hours.”

Police told FOX31 that “the cited driver is facing a summons for a misdemeanor careless driving resulting in bodily injury complaint.”