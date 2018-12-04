Indian American state trooper seriously injured after struck by car in Florida

An Indian American state trooper in Florida was seriously injured after being struck by a car while investigating a scene on a busy highway.

According to an ABC News report, Trooper Mithil Patel was having a conversation with a witness on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Hobe Sound, about 35 miles north of West Palm Beach, when he was hit by a dark-colored Audi A3.

A video recorded on the scene shows the Audi A3 spinning out of control before it strikes Patel, who pushed the witness he was speaking to, out of the way.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan then came towards Patel after it was rear-ended by the Chevrolet Express van behind it.

Patel landed in the grass after he was momentarily airborne from the impact while highway workers who were clearing debris from the previous crash ran over to help him, ABC News reported.

Patel was seriously injured and rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Authorities said that both vehicles were traveling northbound on the inside lane of the highway.