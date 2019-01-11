Indian American singer launches “Music Room” on Zee TV Americas with Bappi Lahiri

Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju premiered the first show, “Music Room” on Zee TV Americas on December 31, 2018, with veteran Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, along with his son Bappa Lahiri.

The Music Room invites singers from India to perform their top melodies with Palakurthi-Juju.

“We are overwhelmed by positive response from the viewers from across America. It was truly an honor to start the first season of the Music Room with such a luminary singer like Bappi Da and Bappa. We are going to introduce more singers in the near future,” Palakurthi-Juju is quoted saying in a press release.

“The whole country watching the glamorous show with Bappi Da’s songs brought in a different light,” “Music remixed with beautiful sets and glamour brought the same famous songs of past years was so refreshing. The heavenly voice of Anuradha did a great justice to the original singers,” Harish Dang, producer of the Sounds of India radio show in Boston, is quoted saying in a press release.

According to a press release, Music Room is a unique production and collaboration of talented singers, facilitating the creation of timeless music and fostering opportunities for new projects around the globe.